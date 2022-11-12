Brokers Set Expectations for iA Financial Co. Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (TSE:IAG)

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark reduced their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for iA Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 9th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the company will earn $2.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.28. The consensus estimate for iA Financial’s current full-year earnings is $9.10 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for iA Financial’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.10 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$80.00 to C$78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$80.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$82.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$87.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

iA Financial Stock Performance

About iA Financial

Shares of IAG opened at C$73.38 on Friday. iA Financial has a 1 year low of C$58.70 and a 1 year high of C$85.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.80, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$72.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$68.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

