BTIG Research Cuts Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Price Target to $15.00

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

TSHA has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Taysha Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taysha Gene Therapies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.31.

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Performance

Shares of TSHA opened at $2.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $89.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.17. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $15.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies ( NASDAQ:TSHA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.21. As a group, equities analysts predict that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul B. Manning purchased 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,642,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,284,404. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kamran Alam sold 7,476 shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total transaction of $28,932.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 290,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,796.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul B. Manning purchased 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,642,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,284,404. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 42.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 31,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.28% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.