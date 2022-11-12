Bvf Partners L. P/Il Buys 1,710,358 Shares of Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) Stock

Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating) insider Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 1,710,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.83 per share, with a total value of $9,971,387.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,870,985 shares in the company, valued at $16,737,842.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Rain Therapeutics Price Performance
Rain Therapeutics stock opened at $6.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of -0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.96. Rain Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $17.23.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Rain Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday.
Rain Therapeutics Company Profile
Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is milademetan, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing milademetan which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for liposarcoma, Phase II clinical trial for solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial for intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 which is in preclinical trials for tumors, including breast, ovarian, pancreatic, prostate, and other cancers.
