Bvf Partners L. P/Il Buys 1,710,358 Shares of Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) Stock

Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating) insider Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 1,710,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.83 per share, with a total value of $9,971,387.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,870,985 shares in the company, valued at $16,737,842.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Rain Therapeutics Price Performance

Rain Therapeutics stock opened at $6.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of -0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.96. Rain Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $17.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Rain Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rain Therapeutics

Rain Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAIN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Rain Therapeutics by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 803,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after acquiring an additional 62,340 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Rain Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 521,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 13,758 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Rain Therapeutics by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 121,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 49,727 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Rain Therapeutics by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 191,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 56,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Rain Therapeutics by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is milademetan, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing milademetan which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for liposarcoma, Phase II clinical trial for solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial for intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 which is in preclinical trials for tumors, including breast, ovarian, pancreatic, prostate, and other cancers.

