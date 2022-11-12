BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Sets New 1-Year High at $60.83

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $60.83 and last traded at $60.25, with a volume of 3915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on BWXT. StockNews.com downgraded BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on BWX Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

BWX Technologies Stock Down 2.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.09 and a 200-day moving average of $53.25.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of BWX Technologies

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 25.96%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 54,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 184.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 106,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,730,000 after purchasing an additional 68,992 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 103,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,558,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

