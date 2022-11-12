Cabot Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.09 Per Share (NYSE:CBT)

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Cabot in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.56. The consensus estimate for Cabot’s current full-year earnings is $6.50 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cabot’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cabot in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.25.

Shares of Cabot stock opened at $73.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.99 and its 200 day moving average is $69.52. Cabot has a twelve month low of $50.96 and a twelve month high of $78.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cabot by 11.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,931,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $474,186,000 after buying an additional 686,769 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Cabot during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,625,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cabot by 237.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 600,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,284,000 after buying an additional 422,273 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cabot by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,120,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $418,701,000 after buying an additional 374,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Cabot by 11.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,541,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $242,273,000 after buying an additional 353,154 shares during the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

