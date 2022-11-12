Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $22 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 1,926.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 207,101 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,879 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 2.0% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $21,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. now owns 66 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 217 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its position in Amazon.com by 4.0% during the first quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 129 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $100.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 92.51, a P/E/G ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.49. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.87 and a twelve month high of $188.11.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,505,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares in the company, valued at $11,505,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 322,013 shares of company stock worth $15,858,230. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $172.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.91.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

