Calamos Wealth Management LLC Sells 13,258 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 547,933 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 13,258 shares during the period. Apple makes up 6.6% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $74,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 316,239 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $43,236,000 after purchasing an additional 44,197 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 13.7% in the second quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 21,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,968,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 158,335 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $21,648,000 after buying an additional 14,652 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,168 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,992,000 after buying an additional 7,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 13,618 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the period. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $149.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.66 and a 200-day moving average of $150.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.04 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $17,259,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,259,454.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 457,386 shares of company stock valued at $70,627,433. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 target price on Apple in a report on Monday, November 7th. set a $175.00 price target on Apple in a report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco began coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.26.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

