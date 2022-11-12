Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Price Target Cut to C$50.00

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at CIBC from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$60.00 to C$57.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.25 to C$54.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$61.00 to C$59.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$58.06.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Trading Up 1.7 %

TSE CAR.UN opened at C$44.18 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$42.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$45.10. The stock has a market cap of C$7.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.20. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 12-month low of C$39.08 and a 12-month high of C$60.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.04.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Company Profile

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

