Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) PT Lowered to C$50.00

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.17% from the stock’s current price.

CAR.UN has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$61.00 to C$59.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.25 to C$54.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$60.00 to C$57.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$58.06.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Stock Performance

Shares of CAR.UN opened at C$44.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.04, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a one year low of C$39.08 and a one year high of C$60.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$42.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$45.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.65 billion and a PE ratio of 12.20.

About Canadian Apartment Properties REIT

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

