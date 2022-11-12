Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$97.71.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a C$81.00 price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Up 1.3 %

CM stock opened at C$64.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$61.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$71.23. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of C$55.35 and a 52-week high of C$83.75. The firm has a market cap of C$58.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.32.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Announces Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( TSE:CM Get Rating ) (NYSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported C$1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.80 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.47 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 7.4899999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.61%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.