Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) to Neutral

Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has $3.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $7.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IREN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen cut shares of Iris Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $4.30 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Cowen cut shares of Iris Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $4.30 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Compass Point raised their price objective on Iris Energy from $6.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.83.

Shares of Iris Energy stock opened at $2.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Iris Energy has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $28.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.64.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Iris Energy by 62,871.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Iris Energy by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 84,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 7,555 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Iris Energy by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 262,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 9,852 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Iris Energy by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 247,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 13,832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers in Canada, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

