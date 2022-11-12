Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) to Neutral

Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has $3.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $7.00.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IREN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen cut shares of Iris Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $4.30 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Cowen cut shares of Iris Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $4.30 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Compass Point raised their price objective on Iris Energy from $6.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.83.
Iris Energy Stock Performance
Shares of Iris Energy stock opened at $2.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Iris Energy has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $28.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.64.
Iris Energy Company Profile
Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers in Canada, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.
