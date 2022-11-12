Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$10.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 11.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CJ. ATB Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.50 price target on shares of Cardinal Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Wednesday.

Cardinal Energy Price Performance

Shares of Cardinal Energy stock opened at C$8.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.19. Cardinal Energy has a 52 week low of C$3.65 and a 52 week high of C$9.96. The stock has a market cap of C$1.39 billion and a PE ratio of 3.02.

About Cardinal Energy

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. It has total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves of 110,391 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

