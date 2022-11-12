CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Benchmark reduced their price target on CareCloud to $12.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of CareCloud from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th.
CareCloud Trading Up 2.5 %
MTBC opened at $3.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.85. CareCloud has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $7.94. The stock has a market cap of $49.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 0.83.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTBC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of CareCloud by 73.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareCloud in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareCloud in the first quarter worth $56,000. McDonald Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CareCloud by 13.9% in the second quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 30,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in CareCloud during the second quarter worth $122,000. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.
