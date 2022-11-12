Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Stake Raised by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $5,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 4.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 29.4% during the second quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 14,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 12.6% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 12.3% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 9,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter worth approximately $7,097,000. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets Trading Down 4.8 %

BATS CBOE opened at $115.10 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.35 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.55.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $442.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,182 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total transaction of $146,898.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,251.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total transaction of $146,898.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,251.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 7,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.11, for a total transaction of $855,254.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,118.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBOE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $137.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet raised Cboe Global Markets from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.71.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.