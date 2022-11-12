CGI Group, Inc. (TSE:GIB) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.59 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

CGI Group, Inc. (TSE:GIB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for CGI Group in a report issued on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James analyst S. Li expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.59 for the quarter. Raymond James also issued estimates for CGI Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.69 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.18 EPS.

Get CGI Group alerts:

Separately, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of CGI Group in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

CGI Group Stock Performance

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.