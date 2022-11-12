CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) – Research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of CGI in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James analyst S. Li expects that the technology company will earn $1.18 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for CGI’s current full-year earnings is $5.01 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for CGI’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.97 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.34 EPS.
Several other analysts also recently commented on GIB. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CGI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.05.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CGI during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of CGI by 650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Tobam grew its stake in shares of CGI by 231.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CGI by 1,167.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CGI by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. 48.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.
