ChannelAdvisor Co. Expected to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share (NYSE:ECOM)

ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ChannelAdvisor in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 8th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.19. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $23.10 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for ChannelAdvisor’s current full-year earnings is $0.38 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for ChannelAdvisor’s FY2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Get ChannelAdvisor alerts:

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $42.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.70 million.

ChannelAdvisor Price Performance

ECOM has been the topic of several other reports. William Blair cut ChannelAdvisor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. DA Davidson cut ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on ChannelAdvisor from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ChannelAdvisor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.03.

Shares of ECOM opened at $23.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.71 and its 200 day moving average is $17.32. ChannelAdvisor has a 12-month low of $11.89 and a 12-month high of $27.69. The stock has a market cap of $667.38 million, a P/E ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 0.39.

Insider Transactions at ChannelAdvisor

In other news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 3,250 shares of ChannelAdvisor stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total transaction of $74,717.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,307.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 9,750 shares of company stock worth $198,673 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChannelAdvisor

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in ChannelAdvisor in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,559,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in ChannelAdvisor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,690,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 801,854 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,169,000 after buying an additional 73,323 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ChannelAdvisor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,058,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 1,509.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,838 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 43,928 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

About ChannelAdvisor

(Get Rating)

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their e-commerce operations, expand to new channels, and grow sales.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ChannelAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChannelAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.