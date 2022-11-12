Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 13,693 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,831 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 13,693 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 3.1% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $77,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tobam raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Microsoft Stock Up 1.7 %

MSFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $234.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.64.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $247.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 26.72%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Stories

