China New Energy Limited (CNEL.L) (LON:CNEL) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.50

China New Energy Limited (CNEL.L) (LON:CNEL – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 7.50 ($0.09) and traded as high as GBX 7.50 ($0.09). China New Energy Limited (CNEL.L) shares last traded at GBX 7.50 ($0.09), with a volume of 1,309,714 shares.
China New Energy Limited (CNEL.L) Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.50. The stock has a market cap of £33.33 million and a PE ratio of -0.08.
About China New Energy Limited (CNEL.L)
China New Energy Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the provision of bioenergy technology solutions in the People's Republic of China, Thailand, Taiwan, Indonesia, Romania, Russia, Canada, Myanmar, and Cambodia. The company offers equipment, procurement, and construction services, as well as value added services.
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for China New Energy Limited (CNEL.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China New Energy Limited (CNEL.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.