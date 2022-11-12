China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the October 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

China Resources Beer Price Performance

CRHKY opened at $12.48 on Friday. China Resources Beer has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $17.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.82.

China Resources Beer Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.0606 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th.

About China Resources Beer

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells beer products. The company offers its products under the Heineken, Li, Löwen Fruit Beer, Snow Xiao Pi Qi, Amstel, and Edelweiss brand names. As of March 24, 2022, it operated 65 breweries in 24 provinces, municipalities, and autonomous regions in Mainland China.

