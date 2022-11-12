Christian Magloth Sells 1,270 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Stock

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) insider Christian Magloth sold 1,270 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,331.92, for a total value of $1,691,538.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,380.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,464.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,211.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,232.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82. The firm has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.17. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,065.55 and a 12 month high of $1,714.75.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $985.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.68 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 1,929.28% and a net margin of 21.48%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.72 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTD. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,357.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

