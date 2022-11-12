Christopher D. Payne Sells 47,093 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total value of $2,516,178.99. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 370,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,816,652.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
DoorDash Price Performance
Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $62.99 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.37 and a 1 year high of $257.25. The company has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.03 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.23.
DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.17). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 14.94% and a negative net margin of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in DoorDash by 608.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 80.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DoorDash Company Profile
DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.
