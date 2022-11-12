Christopher D. Payne Sells 47,093 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total value of $2,516,178.99. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 370,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,816,652.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

DoorDash Price Performance

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $62.99 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.37 and a 1 year high of $257.25. The company has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.03 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.23.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.17). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 14.94% and a negative net margin of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research firms have recently commented on DASH. Truist Financial cut their target price on DoorDash from $185.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on DoorDash from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on DoorDash from $129.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on DoorDash from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on DoorDash from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.30.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in DoorDash by 608.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 80.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.