CIBC Lowers dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) Price Target to C$13.50

dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$16.50 to C$13.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 97.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of dentalcorp from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of dentalcorp from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of dentalcorp from C$18.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of dentalcorp from C$17.00 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of dentalcorp from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, dentalcorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.44.

Get dentalcorp alerts:

dentalcorp Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of dentalcorp stock opened at C$6.82 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$8.21. dentalcorp has a 12-month low of C$6.58 and a 12-month high of C$18.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of C$1.26 billion and a PE ratio of -6.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About dentalcorp

In other news, Director Graham Lawrence Rosenberg acquired 9,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$9.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,161.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,490 shares in the company, valued at C$373,625.34.

(Get Rating)

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, acquires and partners with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated a network of approximately 458 dental practices supported by approximately 7,400 team members, including 1,400 dentists, 1,700 hygienists, and 4,100 auxiliary dental health professionals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for dentalcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dentalcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.