CIBC Lowers E Automotive (TSE:EINC) Price Target to C$7.00

E Automotive (TSE:EINC – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at CIBC from C$14.00 to C$7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on E Automotive from C$10.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Wednesday. ATB Capital cut their price objective on E Automotive from C$17.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares cut their price objective on E Automotive from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Eight Capital lowered E Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$22.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$13.44.

Get E Automotive alerts:

E Automotive Stock Performance

E Automotive has a 52 week low of C$3.90 and a 52 week high of C$21.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$202.52 million and a PE ratio of -3.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.57, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.42.

About E Automotive

E Automotive Inc operates EDealer and EBlock digital auction and retailing platforms for automotive wholesale and retail customers in Canada and the United States. It also develops, markets, and distributes digital retailing software for the automotive industry. The company was formerly known as eSquared Holdings Inc and changed its name to E Automotive Inc in December 2019.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for E Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.