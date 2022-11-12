CIBC Lowers ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target to C$6.00

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$7.25 to C$6.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 82.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on ECN. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cormark lowered their price target on ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares increased their price target on ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.27.

ECN Capital Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of TSE:ECN opened at C$3.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$4.40 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.44. ECN Capital has a 1 year low of C$2.86 and a 1 year high of C$12.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$811.91 million and a P/E ratio of 29.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.53, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.62.

Insider Activity

ECN Capital ( TSE:ECN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$75.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$76.70 million. On average, research analysts predict that ECN Capital will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson bought 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$794,434.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,413,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$67,166,953.63. In related news, Senior Officer James Barry acquired 10,000 shares of ECN Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 104,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$499,862.61. Also, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson acquired 135,000 shares of ECN Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$794,434.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,413,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$67,166,953.63. Insiders have bought a total of 330,391 shares of company stock worth $1,812,935 over the last quarter.

ECN Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

Further Reading

