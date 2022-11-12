CIBC Lowers ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target to C$6.00

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$7.25 to C$6.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 82.37% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts have also commented on ECN. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cormark lowered their price target on ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares increased their price target on ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.27.
ECN Capital Trading Up 3.8 %
Shares of TSE:ECN opened at C$3.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$4.40 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.44. ECN Capital has a 1 year low of C$2.86 and a 1 year high of C$12.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$811.91 million and a P/E ratio of 29.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.53, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.62.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson bought 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$794,434.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,413,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$67,166,953.63. In related news, Senior Officer James Barry acquired 10,000 shares of ECN Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 104,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$499,862.61. Also, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson acquired 135,000 shares of ECN Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$794,434.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,413,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$67,166,953.63. Insiders have bought a total of 330,391 shares of company stock worth $1,812,935 over the last quarter.
ECN Capital Company Profile
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.
