CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on CIRCOR International from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CIRCOR International from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CIRCOR International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of CIR opened at $21.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.71. The company has a market capitalization of $441.47 million, a P/E ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.12. CIRCOR International has a fifty-two week low of $13.26 and a fifty-two week high of $34.11.

CIRCOR International ( NYSE:CIR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $185.66 million for the quarter. CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 20.49% and a negative net margin of 5.80%. Research analysts predict that CIRCOR International will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 453.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CIRCOR International by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in CIRCOR International by 145.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in CIRCOR International by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CIRCOR International by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial.

