Citigroup Lowers Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Price Target to $22.00

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Citigroup from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.46% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Wendy’s stock opened at $21.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.50. Wendy’s has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $24.48.

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $537.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.85 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Wendy’s will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Wendy’s by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 668,422 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,685,000 after purchasing an additional 60,572 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $531,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Wendy’s by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,820 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Wendy’s by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,565 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the 1st quarter worth about $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

