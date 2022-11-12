Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) Short Interest Update

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a decrease of 41.2% from the October 15th total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Coffee stock. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) by 186.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 227,147 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 6.11% of Coffee worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 20.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Coffee in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

JVA opened at $2.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $11.87 million, a PE ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 1.08. Coffee has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $4.91.

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.01 million during the quarter. Coffee had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 0.58%.

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

