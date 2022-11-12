Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Price Target Increased to $57.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Cogent Communications to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cogent Communications presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.57.

Shares of CCOI stock opened at $56.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.38, a PEG ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.74 and its 200 day moving average is $57.25. Cogent Communications has a 12 month low of $46.75 and a 12 month high of $80.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.915 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 754.18%.

In other news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $253,897.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,342.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $253,897.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,342.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $51,822.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,656.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 110,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after purchasing an additional 29,015 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 944,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $410,000. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 611,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

