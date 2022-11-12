Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,270 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 23,370 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 868 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Coinbase Global by 0.5% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 23,681 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $4,496,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 14.5% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 100.0% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 300 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Tobias Lutke bought 6,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $353,977.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,447,057. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 2,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $156,744.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,974,024. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tobias Lutke bought 6,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $353,977.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,447,057. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 70,516 shares of company stock worth $4,830,812 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COIN opened at $57.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.38. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $40.83 and a one year high of $355.20.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($4.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.04) by ($1.91). Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 20.19% and a negative net margin of 24.25%. The firm had revenue of $808.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.32 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on COIN shares. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Coinbase Global from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.83.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

