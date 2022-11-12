Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Sets New 12-Month High at $47.30

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $47.30 and last traded at $46.53, with a volume of 8617 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Commercial Metals Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.43%.

In other Commercial Metals news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $30,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 133,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,859,831.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Commercial Metals news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $30,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 133,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,859,831.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total transaction of $315,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 124,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,486.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,900 shares of company stock worth $973,138. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commercial Metals

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 112,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 96,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 41,219 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,645,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,260,000 after acquiring an additional 140,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,464,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Metals

(Get Rating)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.