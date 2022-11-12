CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Holdings Boosted by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,353 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CommScope were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of CommScope by 79.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,751 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 23,840 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CommScope by 14.5% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 177,674 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of CommScope by 19.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 62,612 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of CommScope by 53.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 273,226 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 94,992 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of CommScope by 25.9% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Get CommScope alerts:

CommScope Stock Performance

NASDAQ COMM opened at $9.16 on Friday. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.56 and a twelve month high of $13.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, CEO Charles L. Treadway purchased 48,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.41 per share, for a total transaction of $500,471.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,260,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,120,534.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CommScope in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CommScope from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CommScope from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CommScope from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.44.

About CommScope

(Get Rating)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.