Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share (NYSE:CHCT)

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 9th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.65. The consensus estimate for Community Healthcare Trust’s current full-year earnings is $2.47 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.58 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.76 EPS.
CHCT has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Community Healthcare Trust to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Colliers Securities lowered their target price on Community Healthcare Trust to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.80.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 4.5% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 218,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,923,000 after buying an additional 9,365 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 9.7% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $1,269,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 6.8% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 2.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.99% of the company’s stock.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is 206.98%.
Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.
