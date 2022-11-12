Compass Group (LON:CPG) PT Raised to GBX 2,150 at Barclays

Compass Group (LON:CPG – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 2,000 ($23.03) to GBX 2,150 ($24.76) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 20.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CPG. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 2,050 ($23.60) to GBX 2,100 ($24.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 1,825 ($21.01) to GBX 1,940 ($22.34) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compass Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,846.25 ($21.26).

Shares of CPG opened at GBX 1,788.50 ($20.59) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,842.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,810.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.81. The stock has a market cap of £31.42 billion and a PE ratio of 4,362.20. Compass Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,435 ($16.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,970.50 ($22.69).

In other news, insider Arlene Isaacs-Lowe acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,935 ($22.28) per share, for a total transaction of £48,375 ($55,699.48).

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

