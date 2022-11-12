Conduit (LON:CRE) PT Raised to GBX 570

Conduit (LON:CRE – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 540 ($6.22) to GBX 570 ($6.56) in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 53.02% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.32) price objective on shares of Conduit in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Conduit Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of LON:CRE opened at GBX 372.50 ($4.29) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Conduit has a fifty-two week low of GBX 299.50 ($3.45) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 471.10 ($5.42). The stock has a market cap of £612.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 340.96 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 340.03.

Insider Activity at Conduit

Conduit Company Profile

In related news, insider Trevor Carvey purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 315 ($3.63) per share, for a total transaction of £78,750 ($90,673.58). In other news, insider Elaine Whelan acquired 32,198 shares of Conduit stock in a transaction on Monday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 309 ($3.56) per share, for a total transaction of £99,491.82 ($114,555.92). Also, insider Trevor Carvey acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 315 ($3.63) per share, with a total value of £78,750 ($90,673.58).

Conduit Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the reinsurance business in Bermuda and internationally. It underwrites property, casualty, and specialty reinsurance products. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

