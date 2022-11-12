Conduit (LON:CRE) PT Raised to GBX 570

Conduit (LON:CRE – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 540 ($6.22) to GBX 570 ($6.56) in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 53.02% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.32) price objective on shares of Conduit in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.
Conduit Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of LON:CRE opened at GBX 372.50 ($4.29) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Conduit has a fifty-two week low of GBX 299.50 ($3.45) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 471.10 ($5.42). The stock has a market cap of £612.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 340.96 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 340.03.
Insider Activity at Conduit
Conduit Company Profile
Conduit Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the reinsurance business in Bermuda and internationally. It underwrites property, casualty, and specialty reinsurance products. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
See Also
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Conduit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.