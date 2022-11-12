Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $299.46

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ.B – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $299.46 and traded as high as $310.00. Constellation Brands shares last traded at $310.00, with a volume of 499 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $299.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $293.54. The company has a market capitalization of $57.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,000.03 and a beta of 0.68.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ.B Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 929.06%.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.