Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Position Increased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 261,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,195 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $5,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROAD. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 77.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Construction Partners news, Director Noreen E. Skelly sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $87,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,091 shares in the company, valued at $625,175.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Construction Partners news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 50,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total transaction of $1,422,760.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,731 shares in the company, valued at $830,684.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Noreen E. Skelly sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $87,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,175.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ROAD opened at $30.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.59. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.89 and a 52 week high of $41.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.91.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ROAD shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Construction Partners from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Construction Partners to $28.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

