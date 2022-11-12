Contrasting Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) & Shanghai Electric Group (OTCMKTS:SIELY)

Shanghai Electric Group (OTCMKTS:SIELY – Get Rating) and Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Shanghai Electric Group and Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Shanghai Electric Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shanghai Electric Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München 1 3 6 0 2.50

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a consensus price target of $250.50, indicating a potential upside of 744.57%. Given Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München is more favorable than Shanghai Electric Group.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shanghai Electric Group $18.47 billion N/A $538.78 million N/A N/A Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München $75.20 billion 0.55 $3.47 billion $2.17 13.67

This table compares Shanghai Electric Group and Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has higher revenue and earnings than Shanghai Electric Group.

Profitability

This table compares Shanghai Electric Group and Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shanghai Electric Group N/A N/A N/A Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München 4.08% 9.82% 0.88%

Risk and Volatility

Shanghai Electric Group has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München beats Shanghai Electric Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shanghai Electric Group

(Get Rating)

Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited, an equipment manufacturing conglomerate, provides clean energy, new energy and environmental protection, and industrial equipment, and modern services in the People's Republic of China. It offers coal-fired power generation and corollary, gas-fired power generation, wind power, nuclear power, and energy storage equipment, as well as vessels for chemical industry. The company also provides elevators, electric motors and ramps, and industrial basic parts; intelligent manufacturing, and construction industrialization equipment; and power grid and industrial intelligent power supply system solutions. In addition, it offers energy, and environmental protection and automation engineering; industrial internet; financing leases and insurance brokerage; international trade; and property services. Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China. Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited is a subsidiary of Shanghai Electric (Group) Corporation.

About Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

(Get Rating)

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International. It offers life and health reinsurance solutions, such as financial market risks, data analytics, claims handling and underwriting, medical research, health market, capital management, and digital underwriting and analytics, as well as MIRA digital suite; and property and casualty reinsurance solutions, including agricultural risk, data analytics, infrastructure risk profiler, remote inspection, retroactive reinsurance, insurance linked securities, location risk, risk transfer, and cyber, as well as NatCatSERVICE for natural catastrophe loss database, REALYTIX ZERO, IMPROVEX, cert2go, consulting for product development, prospective structured reinsurance, and Vahana AI for motor claims. The company also provides solutions for industry clients, such as IoT cover, earnings quality insurance protection, captive insurance and risk transfer, liability, weather risks, space and satellite insurance, bioenergy plant performance insurance, solar energy insurance, wind farm insurance, mining insurance, construction projects covers and services, aviation insurance, power and utilities, oil and gas companies insurance, industrial cyber insurance, risk suite, data and location risk intelligence, digital risks, PV warranty insurance, parametric, Insure AI, liquidation damage cover, and natural catastrophes solutions. In addition, it offers life, property-casualty, health, legal protection, and travel insurance products under the ERGO brand name. The company was founded in 1880 and is based in Munich, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Shanghai Electric Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shanghai Electric Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.