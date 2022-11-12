Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Lifted to Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has C$6.50 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$8.50.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Eight Capital dropped their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.50 to C$11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Converge Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$10.34.

Converge Technology Solutions stock opened at C$4.67 on Thursday. Converge Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of C$3.95 and a 1-year high of C$12.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$982.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.11.

Converge Technology Solutions ( TSE:CTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$596.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$570.63 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Converge Technology Solutions will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions for corporate and government institutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

