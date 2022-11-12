Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Price Target Cut to C$10.00

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Eight Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 114.13% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cormark reduced their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC reduced their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.34.

TSE CTS opened at C$4.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$982.18 million and a PE ratio of 58.38. Converge Technology Solutions has a one year low of C$3.95 and a one year high of C$12.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.11, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Converge Technology Solutions ( TSE:CTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$596.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$570.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Converge Technology Solutions will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions for corporate and government institutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

