Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Price Target Cut to C$7.00

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at CIBC from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 49.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CTS. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Eight Capital cut their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.50 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Converge Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.34.

Converge Technology Solutions Stock Up 13.9 %

TSE CTS opened at C$4.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.16. Converge Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of C$3.95 and a twelve month high of C$12.65. The stock has a market cap of C$982.18 million and a PE ratio of 58.38.

About Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions ( TSE:CTS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$596.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$570.63 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Converge Technology Solutions will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions for corporate and government institutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

