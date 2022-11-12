Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) PT Lowered to C$10.50

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 124.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CTS. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Eight Capital reduced their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.50 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$10.34.

Converge Technology Solutions Stock Up 13.9 %

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions stock opened at C$4.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.16. The company has a market cap of C$982.18 million and a P/E ratio of 58.38. Converge Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of C$3.95 and a 12-month high of C$12.65.

About Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions ( TSE:CTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$596.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$570.63 million. Research analysts anticipate that Converge Technology Solutions will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions for corporate and government institutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

