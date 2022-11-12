Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) PT Lowered to C$7.00 at CIBC

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CTS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities upgraded shares of Converge Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$8.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Eight Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.50 to C$11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$10.34.

Converge Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions stock opened at C$4.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$5.95 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.16. Converge Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of C$3.95 and a 1-year high of C$12.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.11. The company has a market cap of C$982.18 million and a PE ratio of 58.38.

About Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions ( TSE:CTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$596.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$570.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Converge Technology Solutions will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions for corporate and government institutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

