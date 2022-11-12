Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Stock Rating Upgraded by TD Securities

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) was upgraded by TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$6.50 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$8.50. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 39.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CTS. Eight Capital reduced their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.50 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$10.34.

CTS stock opened at C$4.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.11, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Converge Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of C$3.95 and a 52-week high of C$12.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$5.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$982.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.38.

Converge Technology Solutions ( TSE:CTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$596.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$570.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Converge Technology Solutions will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions for corporate and government institutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

