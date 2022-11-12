Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Price Target Cut to C$2.25

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 30.06% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a report on Wednesday. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.35 to C$2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.75 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Copper Mountain Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Copper Mountain Mining to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.33.

Copper Mountain Mining stock opened at C$1.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$369.86 million and a PE ratio of 11.53. Copper Mountain Mining has a 52-week low of C$1.23 and a 52-week high of C$4.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.89.

In related news, insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.93, for a total value of C$385,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,932,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$65,461,894.13. Insiders have sold 2,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,589,320 in the last ninety days.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

