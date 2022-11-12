Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) PT Lowered to C$2.00

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at CIBC from C$2.35 to C$2.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Haywood Securities increased their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.75 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Copper Mountain Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.33.

Shares of TSE:CMMC opened at C$1.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.37. Copper Mountain Mining has a 12 month low of C$1.23 and a 12 month high of C$4.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.66 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.89. The company has a market cap of C$369.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53.

In related news, insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 500,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.62, for a total transaction of C$808,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,399,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$57,248,467.61. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,589,320.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

