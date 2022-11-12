Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) PT Lowered to C$2.50

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at TD Securities from C$3.25 to C$2.50 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 44.51% from the company’s previous close.

CMMC has been the topic of several other research reports. Haywood Securities lifted their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.25 to C$2.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.35 to C$2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$2.33.

Get Copper Mountain Mining alerts:

Copper Mountain Mining Trading Up 6.8 %

TSE:CMMC opened at C$1.73 on Thursday. Copper Mountain Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$1.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$369.86 million and a PE ratio of 11.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

In other Copper Mountain Mining news, insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.80, for a total transaction of C$450,825.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,432,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$60,288,187.08. Insiders have sold 2,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,589,320 in the last 90 days.

(Get Rating)

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.