Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) PT Lowered to C$2.75

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at National Bankshares from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 58.96% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Copper Mountain Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.35 to C$2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Copper Mountain Mining to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$2.33.

Copper Mountain Mining Stock Up 6.8 %

CMMC stock opened at C$1.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Copper Mountain Mining has a 1-year low of C$1.23 and a 1-year high of C$4.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.89. The firm has a market cap of C$369.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Copper Mountain Mining

In related news, insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.85, for a total value of C$926,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,899,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$64,658,757.56. Insiders sold 2,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,589,320 over the last 90 days.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

