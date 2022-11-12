Core Alternative Capital Buys 8,371 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,423.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,371 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.5% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,958 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,903,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 866 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,686,000 after buying an additional 13,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.7% during the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,078,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.25, for a total transaction of $999,894.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 498,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,933,291. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 322,013 shares of company stock valued at $15,858,230. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Tigress Financial cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $232.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $172.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.91.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $100.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.51, a PEG ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.87 and a 1-year high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.49.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

