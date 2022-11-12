Core Alternative Capital Has $16.98 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,227 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,202 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 4.0% of Core Alternative Capital’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 8.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,029,000 after acquiring an additional 5,703 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $171,000. Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 19,905 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Chico Wealth RIA purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth approximately $7,794,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 3.3% during the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,934,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $149.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.04 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on shares of Apple to $168.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Apple from $156.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,259,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 457,386 shares of company stock valued at $70,627,433 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.